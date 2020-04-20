From ExCel London and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company

The use of ExCeL London for NHS Nightingale Hospital London has always been provided to the NHS rent free. We joined the national effort to combat coronavirus immediately and worked in close partnership with the NHS (National Health Service) to ensure this hospital could be up and running in a matter of days.





The initial agreement with the NHS included a contribution to some fixed costs. We have since decided to cover the fixed costs ourselves.



The ExCeL London facility is fully available to the NHS and we are here to support all their needs and requirements during this crisis.



I’ve seen first-hand the fantastic work that NHS Nightingale London is doing to save lives and respond to the largest national emergency the UK has faced in a generation. It is a privilege to support the NHS and its wonderful staff working tirelessly night and day to protect people and save lives. Jeremy Rees, Chief Executive at ExCeL London



Protecting people and saving lives are of the utmost importance as we face this unprecedented global pandemic.



We are doing all that we can to help the UK through these challenging times. To be clear, profit has always been the furthest thing from our minds. The venue was offered rent free from the initial conversation with the NHS and ADNEC Group will ensure the ExCeL London partnership comes at no cost to the NHS.



It is our firm commitment that we will not charge a penny for the use of our facilities and we will provide the NHS with the operational and logistical support it needs for NHS Nightingale London. We stand in solidarity with Britain in facing this crisis together, as friends and partners. Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, MD and GCEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC)



