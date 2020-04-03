From The Ritz London

It is with great sadness that we have taken the decision following the Government's advice, to temporarily close The Ritz London.

This is the first time in the history of our great hotel that we have closed our doors to our loyal guests since we opened on Piccadilly in 1906.





This is a very sad, but inevitable, decision and our priority during these unprecedented and challenging times is the health and well-being of our brilliant colleagues and much-loved clients.



As soon as it is safe to do so, the entire Ritz team look forward to re-opening our revolving door. Until then, we thank you for your ongoing support, we really do appreciate it, and we wish all the very best for the difficult weeks ahead.



Take great care of yourselves.

With best wishes

Sal & The Ritz Team



