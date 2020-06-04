Italy announces it’s open for business

The popular European destination welcomes British Visitors

The Italian Tourist Board announces that from 3rd of June 2020, British visitors will be able to travel to Italy with no quarantine restrictions.

Flavio Zappacosta, manager for UK and Ireland commented: ‘The tourism industry is one of Italy’s key economy drivers so it is with utmost importance that we open for business as soon as it is safe to do so. We know how popular Italy is for Brits and hope we can inspire them to start to plan and book an Italian holiday this year.’





As of 18 May 2020, the country already started to significantly open up to members of the public.



Museums, attractions, parks & gardens, as well as bars & pubs, restaurants and ice cream shops have all now opened up and comply with a strict set of new guidelines and protocols respecting social distancing at all times. Importantly for the British visitor, beach resorts have also opened and are following the new guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone able to enjoy the beautiful Italian coastline. From the 25th of May 2020, gyms, swimming pools and sports centres also opened.



As of 15th of June, Brits will be able to soak up some Italian culture as theatres, concert halls, cinemas and other outdoor spaces will also open their doors. Performances must be held with pre-assigned and spaced seats, on condition that both staff and spectators respect social distancing measures. Outdoor shows will allow a maximum of 1000 spectators and for indoor performances, 200 people will be allowed.



Visitors to Italy are advised that it is mandatory to wear a mask in enclosed spaces including public transport or anywhere where they may not be able to exercise social distancing.



