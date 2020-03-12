This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies.
  • Bletchley Park awarded VisitEngland Gold Accolade  

Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, the former top-secret home of Britain’s World War two Codebreakers and now a museum and heritage attraction, was one of just 17 visitor attractions across the whole of England to be awarded the coveted “Gold” accolade by VisitEngland today. 

Bletchley Park received an overall rating of 92%, which included high scores for the overall attraction, the retail experience and the staff. Highlights for the VisitEngland assessors were the guided tour, and the results of continued investment in improving the attraction overall, most notably the Teleprinter Building, which holds the popular immersive cinematic experience exhibition, D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion.  

Rebecca Foy, Director of Public Engagement at Bletchley Park said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded with a Gold Accolade by VisitEngland. Here at Bletchley park our whole team is dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our visitors, and we are especially delighted that our staff received such a positive score for their appearance, customer care, and very importantly, knowledge about the important codebreaking work and technological innovations that took place here at Bletchley Park during World War Two.”    

Designed to celebrate excellence within the visitor attraction sector, VisitEngland’s Accolades showcase those businesses in the quality scheme that go the extra mile to provide an enjoyable and memorable day out, whether through a warm welcome, an engaging story, a delicious lunch or the overall visitor experience. The Gold Accolade is awarded for the highest scoring all-round experience.   

Bletchley Park is open daily all year round and the popular 25-acre heritage site offers plenty of space, a children’s playground, as well as on-site catering with hot and cold food and drink. 

