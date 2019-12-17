T'ang Court at The Langham Hong Kong awarded Three Michelin Stars for the fifth consecutive year

The Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2020 has once again crowned T’ang Court at The Langham, Hong Kong with three Michelin stars for the fifth consecutive year.

Offering a fine selection of authentic Cantonese delicacies over the years, T’ang Court has been a Michelin-starred restaurant since 2009 when the guide first launched in Hong Kong and Macau, and has retained its three Michelin-starred status since 2016.





Chinese Master Chef of The Langham, Hong Kong, Kwong Wai Keung who has been in T’ang Court since it opened in 1988, and Executive Chef of T’ang Court, Wong Chi Fai who has been with the restaurant for nearly two decades have led the team in maintaining the highest culinary standards and in achieving this coveted recognition in addition to numerous international culinary awards.



Scott Murray, General Manager of The Langham, Hong Kong expressed great pride and gratitude to the T’ang Court team.



“We are truly honoured to be recognized by Michelin Guide over the last decade. It reinforces T’ang Court’s commitment in delivering the best Cantonese Chinese cuisine since it opened its door 30 years ago. I am very proud of our team and thank each and every one of them for their hard work.”



“To retain our Three Michelin stars is an incredible recognition and acknowledgment to T’ang Court’s authentic and refined Cantonese cuisine. We will continue to strive and make every dining experience memorable for our guests,” said Chef Kwong Wai Keung.



T’ang Court creates authentic Cantonese cuisine using the freshest and finest seasonal ingredients; favourite signature dishes include the Stir-fried Fresh Lobster with Spring Onion, Red Onion and Shallot, Baked oyster with port wine as well as the Baked Stuffed Crab Shell with Crab Meat and Onion.



“Our service team led by Danny Chan, Director of T’ang Court Operation plays a crucial role in T’ang Court’s success. Not only are we recognized for our sophisticated Cantonese cuisine, but what creates a memorable dining experience is the exceptional and personalised service our service team delivers consistently, “added Murray.



The restaurant also celebrates another globally recognised award with the recent unveiling of LA LISTE 2020 in Paris. T’ang Court retained its high ranking on the list of top 1000 restaurants in the world with a remarkable score of 96 out of 100. It has also been rated one of the top five restaurants among the 126 establishments in China shortlisted by the platform.



In the spirit of celebrations, T’ang Court is delighted to present new Lunar New Year specialties where highlights include Pan-fried Semi-dried Oyster Filled with Shrimp Paste, Bamboo Fungus Roll Filled with Shrimp Paste and handcrafted dim sums such as Baked Pastry Filled with Bird’s Nest, Mixed Seafood and Coriander, Golden-fried Diced Shrimp, Chicken and Black Mushroom Dumpling and Steamed Shrimp and Chinese Celery Dumpling topped with an edible golden leaf, available exclusively from 25 to 31 January 2020.



Auspicious homemade puddings (savoury Turnip Pudding, Taro Pudding and the sweet New Year Pudding) created using authentic traditional recipes are the perfect festive delights to enjoy with the family or as gifts to usher in the Year of Rat.



