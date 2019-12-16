This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies.
Find out more
  • Home
  • Venuehire
  • Svart to open in Norway’s Arctic Circle in 2022, the world’s first energy-positive hotel

Svart to open in Norway’s Arctic Circle in 2022, the world’s first energy-positive hotel

Details
Category: Venuehire
Svart hotel design, cgi
Stilted, Circular Design will Sit Atop the Holandsfjorden Fjord, Enjoying a 360-Degree View of the Svartisen Glacier
The world’s first ‘energy-positive’ hotel, Svart, will open in Norway’s Arctic Circle in 2022. The property will have a 360-degree view of the Svartisen glacier and the sensational Northern Lights. A low-impact, ground-breaking design will allow the project to produce more energy than it uses, consuming approximately 85% less energy than the traditional hotel.

The 99-room property will house four restaurants, a 1,000-square-metre spa, two electric boats, a sustainable farm, an education centre and a design laboratory on-site. Svart will be open to overnight guests, the local community and day-visitors alike.  

Design
  Located deep within the arctic wilderness of Norway’s Meløy municipality, Svart will perch atop the crystal-clear waters of the Holandsfjorden fjord, at the base of the glacier itself. A glass-fronted, circular design will provide a panoramic view of the fjord, glacier and in the winter months, the spectacular Northern Lights, all without compromising on guests’ privacy.  

Inspired by the Norwegian Fiskehjell (a wooden structure used to dry fish) and Rorbue (a fisherman’s traditional seasonal home), the hotel will be built upon a weather-resistant wooden supporting structure. This will be constructed using poles that stretch several meters below the fjord’s surface, dissolving the boundary between land and fjord. This ensures zero land impact and reduces seabed disruption to the absolute minimum  

Science & Sustainability
  A collaboration between MIRIS, Snøhetta and Powerhouse, Svart will be the world’s first ‘energy-positive’ hotel, meaning it will produce more energy than it uses. It aims to be fully off-grid, carbon neutral and zero waste within the first five years of operation.  

To reach these sustainability goals, several cutting-edge design choices have been made. Architects working on the project first conducted an extensive mapping-out of how solar radiation behaves in relation to mountainous context throughout the year, in order to optimise energy output. The findings influenced the design of the hotel, with hotel rooms, restaurants and terraces strategically placed within a circular design to exploit the sun’s energy no matter the time of day or season.  

The hotel’s roof will be clad with Norwegian solar panels that were produced using clean, hydro-energy. This will further reduce overall carbon footprint, while energy-intensive building materials such as structural steel and concrete have been avoided as much as possible.  

Guests and visitors will be able to discover the science and technology behind the making of Svart in the hotel’s very own education centre and design laboratory. The centre will demonstrate these processes on a smaller scale as well as educate on waste management, glacier protection and sustainable farming.    

Experience
  Four restaurants will provide a variety of dining options at Svart, from rustic, authentic fare to gourmet tasting menus. Dishes will make use of local, home-grown and foraged produce as much as possible, and guests will be invited to participate in the preparation of their gourmet meals, from mountain-side to plate.  

A 1000-square-metre, indoor-outdoor spa will offer a variety of holistic treatments, from the traditional and Norwegian, to the medically and technologically cutting-edge. All Svart therapists will use 100% sustainable, locally-sourced products.  

 Guests of Svart will enjoy exhilarating arctic experiences year-round, from ice climbing on the glacier to practicing yoga in the midnight sun. Svart’s two electric boats will be charged by the surplus energy produced by the hotel, and will provide transfers by water. Home to some of the rarest flora and fauna species in the world, wildlife-spotting, diving, fishing and foraging will all be on offer.  

One need not venture far to enjoy nature’s splendour. The hotel’s wooden supporting structure will double up as a boardwalk to be enjoyed during Summer, also acting as a storage space for boats and kayaks which guests can take to the water from directly beneath their hotel room.     

The project will be overseen by Svart’s Development Director, Ivaylo Lefterov.

Submit to DiggSubmit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to StumbleuponSubmit to TwitterSubmit to LinkedIn

Latest appointments

James McCulloch Thomson
New Chef on the Menu at Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel & Spa - Aberfoyle, Scotland
Macdonald Hotels has announced that renowned chef, James McCulloch Thomson, is joining Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel & Spa in Aberfoyle as executive head chef.
Read more
Franck Kermarrec
Millennium Hotels and Resorts appoints new Global Chief Marketing Officer
Millennium Hotels and Resorts has announced that Mr Franck Kermarrec has been appointed Global Chief Marketing Officer. Kermarrec joins Millennium Hotels and Resorts from Hertz International, where he was leading their business and commercial strategy.
Read more
Hicran Ozbuk
Istanbul CVB’s GM elected as the Chairperson of ICCA Mediterranean Chapter
General Manager of Istanbul Convention & Visitors Bureau, Hicran Ozbuk has been named as the chairperson of ICCA Mediterranean Chapter for 2 years’ term.
Read more
Jade Boulter
Jade Boulter appointed General Manager of Holiday Inn Sutton hotel
Jade Boulter has been appointed General Manager of Holiday Inn Sutton hotel. A young and ambitious hotelier, Boulter will lead the 78-strong team at the 119-bed Sutton hotel, welcoming guests from across the region
Read more

Videos

hotel republic organised a hotel showcase with all of its hotel partners at the famous Leadenhall Building, at Landing forty-two with fantastic views over London. We invited included Tour operators, Luxury Travel agents, Group Travel organisers and Event & Incentive companies who book our hotels across the globe. It was a great event with 120 clients.
Find out more about hotel republic ltd

Latest blogs

Features

News

ITCM slept here logo

A series of personal reports on selected hotels by ITCM staff

ITCM Interviews

Bettina Mumenthaler
Switzerland – a tiny country with infinite MICE variety
SCIB’s Bettina Mumenthaler talks to Sydney Paulden
Read more
Kai Schömann
An insight into the planning of an event where hotels meet MICE agents
Kai Schömann of Hotel Republic talks to Sydney Paulden
Read more
Amanda Ellis
Butlin’s three UK resorts offer unique MICE facilities
Amanda Ellis, National Sales Manager, talks to Sydney Paulden
Read more
Ross Barker
Big international showing at TMS 2019
Ross Barker talks to Sydney Paulden
Read more
Emma Little
‘Channelling all venue-finding through one source achieves big savings’
Emma Little of ExecSpace talks to Sydney Paulden
Read more
Carina Bauer
IMEX Frankfurt will be even more buzzy
CEO Carina Bauer talks to Sydney Paulden
Read more
LeRoy Sheppard
LeRoy’s 20 years with Maritim
UK-based Director of Sales talks to Sydney Paulden
Read more
Frances Bertrand
Location is the keyword for Warwick Hotels & Resorts
Francis Bertrand talks to Sydney Paulden
Read more
Helen Symonds
Doubletree by Hilton Hull hides a secret
Helen Symonds, Director of Sales & Marketing, gives ITCM the inside story
Read more
Sara Abdulla Al
‘Our global expansion plans are working well’
Sara Abdulla Al of the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau tells Sydney Paulden about Abu Dhabi’s facilities and attractions
Read more

Directories

FAM Trips

FAM group at Robinsons hotel

Sana Hotels have Lisbon covered

Hotel Republic, the UK representatives of SANA Hotels, gave an invited group a memorable taste of Portugal’s capital. Michelle Chenery reports
Read more
FAM group at Robinsons hotel

Great fun and food at Robinson Club Resorts

Michelle Chenery reports on a Fam Trip to Austria with Hotel Republic
Read more
Fast lap cars at Spa

A week’s incentive - in three days

Michelle Chenery visits Liege and Spa in Wallonia
Read more
Leeds Castle

Micest Event at Leeds Castle

ANTOR and ITCM hosted a fun gathering
Read more
Portaventura

PortAventura – a world class and versatile events option

Michelle Chenery reports on a Fam Trip to see much more than a theme park
Read more
Madeira

Madeira offers exciting accommodation, views, cuisine and transport

Michelle Chenery reports on a trip to Portugal’s pearl of the Atlantic, hosted by Uniqueworld and the DMC, Abreu
Read more

ITCM slept here

Hallmark Welcombe Hotel

Historic property, superb grounds - plus Stratford-on-Avon

James Rampton reports on a stay at the Hallmark Welcombe Hotel
Read more
Inspira Santa Marta Hotel

Park Plaza Riverbank gives you London

Sydney Paulden reports on a central location with great facilities
Read more
Apex City of Bath

Apex City of Bath gives sparkling destination the venue it deserves

Sydney Paulden visits the city’s newest hotel property
Read more
Carlton Towers

Carlton Towers turns dream into reality

Lauren Stiles enjoys an incentive weekend at the home of Lord and Lady Gerald
Read more
Marriott Heathrow/Windsor Hotel

A venue that adds so much to every event

Alexander James reports on a stay at Marriott Heathrow/Windsor Hotel
Read more
The Arden Hotel

Enjoy Henry VIII luxury at Leeds Castle in Kent

Roger St Pierre is almost lost for words
Read more

ITCM Visits

Northcote

The Seychelles - an unrivalled MICE destination

Mika Lara savours a visit to the Indian Ocean’s pristine paradise
Read more
Northcote

Great cuisine, exciting activity and team-building at Northcote

Michelle Chenery dines, drives and goes shooting in Lancashire
Read more
Luxembourg

Country of castles and commitment

Sydney Paulden was entranced on a visit to Unexpected Luxembourg
Read more
Chillon Castle view

Prime Lake Geneva destinations

Michelle Chenery visits Lausanne and Montreux
After a short flight with Swiss Air, we landed at Geneva airport to be met by Philips Excursions transfers services.
Read more
Barceló Sants hotel

Barceló Sants - out of this world meeting options

Briony Key goes where no ITCM reporter has gone before
The chance to go to Barcelona brought back memories of back packing around Europe, so I jumped at the opportunity to see how .....
Read more

Destination reports

Cloth Hall Court

Work hard and play hard in Leeds

Roger St Pierre reviews how much this great city has to offer
Read more
Lisbon

How well do you know Lisbon?

Michelle Chenery reports on the city’s multi-faceted MICE facilities
It is easy to see why ICCA has rated Lisbon as one of the world’s Top Ten Destinations for international meetings and congresses.
Read more
Seoul floating islands

Seoul should be on your shortlist

Sydney Paulden reports on a visit to a fascinating and friendly city
It seems as if Korea has until now been somewhat overshadowed by the aggressive international marketing of some of its Far Eastern neighbours.
Read more
Sweden

Gothenburg has Europe’s largest integrated venue

Jan Erik reports on how Sweden’s second largest city has become a major player in the MICE market.
You might be forgiven for knowing very little about Gothenburg.
Read more
Hyatt Zilara, Jamaica

A new view of Jamaica

Michelle Chenery reports on an unexpected itinerary along Montego Bay’s Elegant Corridor
The Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva quality service starts as soon as you arrive at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay.
Read more